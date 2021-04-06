D.he European Union is approaching Turkey again – although there are regressions there in terms of the rule of law and fundamental rights. Because the government in Ankara is at least de-escalating its foreign policy and is thus accommodating the Europeans. However, before there can be negotiations, for example on a new refugee pact or the modernization of the customs union from 1996, the EU wants to explore the scope for this. It has to make sure that the Turkish leadership is serious about a constructive dialogue.

That is why EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel traveled to Ankara on Tuesday to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. In a press conference after the meeting, von der Leyen said that the EU is striving for an “honest partnership” with Turkey, in which respect for fundamental rights is also openly discussed. The visit should give new impetus to the Union’s relations with Turkey; the Turkish side is also interested in this.

“New Opportunities for Peace”

Michel had already signaled an expectation for Ankara when he arrived. While von der Leyen came directly from Brussels, Michel had visited Libya and Tunisia the days before. In Libya he met the leadership of the new transitional government and the new Presidential Council. His statement was also addressed to Ankara’s address that the withdrawal of “all foreign fighters and soldiers” was a prerequisite for a “stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Libya”. After meeting Erdogan, he spoke of “new opportunities for peace”.



Seating arrangement: While a large chair was reserved for EU Council President Charles Michel next to the Turkish head of state, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was assigned a seat on a sofa some distance away from Erdogan and Michel.

Before this meeting, von der Leyen and Michel only had one other item on the agenda: They spoke to representatives of UN organizations that deal with refugee issues – the UNHCR refugee agency, the Unicef ​​children’s aid agency and the International Organization for Migration. Representatives from UN Women were also present; after all, Erdogan had declared Turkey’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on the protection of women from violence a good two weeks ago. Von der Leyen said he was “very concerned”. It is very unlikely that Erdogan will reverse this decision.

Meetings with opposition parties and civil society were not planned. The heads of state and government had stated on March 25th that the state of the rule of law and fundamental rights in Turkey continued to give “cause for great concern”. Von der Leyen and Michel did not come to Turkey to urge an improvement in the domestic political situation, even if they brought this up with Erdogan. Foreign policy and strategic considerations were in the foreground. That disappointed the opposition in Turkey, and the human rights organization Human Rights Watch wrote that there could be no “positive agenda” that violates EU values.

Erdogan’s aggressive policy has reached its limits

The heads of state and government had specified such a “positive agenda” in their summit declaration. It states that the EU has “a strategic interest in a stable and safe environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey”. It therefore welcomes “the recent de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean with the cessation of illegal drilling activities, the resumption of bilateral talks between Greece and Turkey and the upcoming talks on the Cyprus issue under the auspices of the United Nations”. The EU foreign affairs representative, Josep Borrell, recently expressed himself in this spirit. He identified three major foreign policy areas of conflict with Turkey – besides Libya and Syria, the eastern Mediterranean – but only one domestic policy, the “deterioration in democratic standards”.