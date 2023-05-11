Special adviser to the Presidency disembarked for the visit after the PT’s statements caused discomfort in Kiev

The head of the Presidency of the Republic’s special advisory service for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, met this Wednesday (May 10, 2023) with the president of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and with Vice Chancellor Andrii Melnik. amorim disembarked for the diplomatic meeting after statements by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) cause discomfort in Kiev.

Amorim said in an interview with Sheet that the visit was “very peaceful” is that “the dialogue was positive, trust-building, aimed at explaining our goals for peace”.

During the meeting, the representatives discussed the bilateral issues foreseen in the agenda and the “peace club” proposed by the PT in April to end the war in Ukraine and restore the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In an interview with the newspaper The globeAmorim reported that he told Zelensky that Russia and Ukraine need to make concessions.

“It will not be easy to reach a confluence. It will be necessary for both sides to come to the conclusion that the cost of war is greater than the cost of certain concessions.“, said the former Chancellor.

In a note released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Melnyk thanked Lula for his intentions to facilitate the achievement of peace in Ukraine and invited Brazil to “actively engage in the implementation of the Formula for Peace initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy”. Here’s the full of the text (32 KB, in English).

According to information published by journalist Thomas Traumann, in his article published in Power360 this Wednesday (10.may), to get to Zelensky’s meeting, Amorim, 80 years old, traveled by plane from Paris to the border of Poland with Ukraine. From there, he and 4 other Brazilian diplomats boarded a train that traveled 700 km to Kiev.

Before the trip, Amorim revealed to interlocutors that he considered the wear and tear of the trip disproportionate to the results that could be achieved.

Amorim is Lula’s main advisor and visited the country after the PT said that, to end the war, the Ukraine should cede Crimea territory to Russia.

In response, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Brazilian president’s proposal was unrealistic.

Shmyhal even compared the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to an assault and said that Brazil “I would also not accept living with bandits and bowing to the conditions imposed by them”.

“If your apartment [brasileiros] was invaded by bandits who want to kill you and your children, rape your women and take your home, would you sign an agreement with those bandits? Do you think this is realistic?”said the Ukrainian premier at the time.