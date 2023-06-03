Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he is “deeply concerned” about the lack of talks with Beijing.

The United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austincriticized on Saturday (3.jun.2023) the China for refusing to hold talks on issues such as Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Austin is in Singapore for the Shangri-La DialogueAsia’s premier security summit

According to the secretary, the dialogue between Washington and Beijing “it’s essential” to avoid a conflict. The China refused a US request for a bilateral meeting between Austin and Li ShangfuChinese defense minister, on the sidelines of the summit.

“I am deeply concerned that the PRC [República Popular da China] not being willing to become more seriously involved in improving mechanisms for crisis management”, said Austin, quoted by the agency Reuters. “The more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that can lead to crises or conflicts.”

Chinese Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng told journalists at the summit that “China-US military relations face difficulties, and the responsibility is entirely” of Americans. “China attaches importance to the development of China-US military relations, and our interactions and communications have never been suspended.“, he spoke.

Li Shangfu and Lloyd Austin met on Friday (Jun 2) during the summit. According to the Pentagon, there was no conversation and they just shook hands.

“A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for a substantial commitment.Austin said.

Relations between China and the US have been tense since last year, with the visit of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi The Taiwan, In August. Although the island has been governed independently since 1949, China considers it part of its territory as a breakaway province.

Tensions escalated in February when the US overthrew chinese balloon that it was being used for espionage – which China denies. The Americans even warned Beijing against supplying Russia with arms and allowed Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wenwent to the USA and, among other things, found with the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Austin cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to say “how dangerous our world would become if big countries could just invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity”.

He declared that the US is “deeply committed” in preserving the status quo in Taiwan and oppose unilateral changes. “Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable. Deterrence is strong today and it’s our job to keep it that way.“, he said.