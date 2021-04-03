With its insightful vision, the UAE realized early on the growing concern around the world about the threat posed to humanity, as a result of the exacerbating climate change, and worked to promote sustainable development at the local and global levels.

Over the years, the preservation of the environment in the country has transformed into a societal culture, policies and legislation aimed at reducing carbon emissions, preserving natural resources, and ensuring their sustainability for future generations. This was translated by the leadership by hosting the state’s headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in addition to supporting many It is a clean energy project.

The “First Regional Climate Change Dialogue”, which is being hosted by the UAE today in cooperation with the United States of America, and includes a number of senior officials in the field of climate action, completes the country’s global efforts to search for new technology to address the crisis of climate change, and work to build a competitive and knowledge economy by encouraging science. And innovation.

The important global dialogue aims to accelerate work towards achieving global climate goals, and reinforces the UAE’s keenness to transform political commitments into new practical solutions with long-term economic returns for the region and the world.

“the Union”