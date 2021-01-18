Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announced the launch of a series of online dialogues this January, in line with the university’s policy that aims to provide a wide range of topics, while providing an opportunity for their participation wherever they are.

The virtual dialogues cover a wide range of topics, including health and COVID-19, politics and US elections, climate change and music.

The series began yesterday with the first dialogue under the title “Can we predict the emergence of viruses?” Who discussed global efforts to monitor the emergence and development of viruses and ways to harness modern technologies for this purpose.

On the other hand, the dialogue “The role of ocean snow” on January 24 discusses the importance of these natural formations and their role in the climate system, in addition to the efforts of researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi to uncover the causes of the changes they are undergoing.

The fall season of the New York University Abu Dhabi Institute also includes a dialogue entitled “The End of the Western Model” and another entitled “The Musical Citizen” on the twenty and thirty-first successive days of the same month, in addition to a dialogue session, in cooperation with the French Embassy in the Emirates, Youth Center – Abu Dhabi, and the Francis Institute. , On the contribution of architectural design and user practices to the formation of a social space.