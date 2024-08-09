Sandra Castañeda, Valta Ortega and Mayra Velázquez, actresses from Juarez with a long career, return to the stage with ‘The Dialogues of the Vagina’, in performances scheduled for August 15, 22 and 29 at Café Aleph.

Following the success they had in 2023, the group of performers wanted to revive the piece that was adapted from the one that caused a great stir during its first performance in 1996, and which over the years has been staged hundreds of times in several countries.

To do this, Castañeda adapted and directed the text by the American playwright and activist Eve Ensler, transforming the famous ‘monologues’ into dialogues, as she wanted the work to be more dynamic in order to achieve interaction between the actresses.

“The structure of the original text is divided into monologues and we don’t respect that, we intertwine them to make it a little more dynamic,” Castañeda commented.

“There are several topics discussed, for example how the vagina thinks, how it gets angry when it goes to the gynecologist, the abuse it suffers, it talks about orgasms, cancer… it is funny, it is not vulgar at all, it is a very light comedy.”

In the space of an hour, ‘The Vagina Dialogues’ will entertain audiences and make them reflect on topics that have long interested women.

The work written by Ensler in 1996 was compiled from the responses of a very diverse sample, after a series of interviews that the author conducted with 200 women of different ages and nationalities, about sex, romantic relationships and domestic violence.

In this regard, Ensler has said that the interviews began as casual conversations with her friends, who told her anecdotes they had heard from other friends, and thus began the chain of stories that gave rise to the work.

(Cold Breezes)

The Vagina Dialogues

August 15, 22 and 29

Performances at 8:00 pm

Aleph Coffee

Lopez Mateos Avenue 1251, corner with May 8

Aurora Shopping Center, location 7

Voluntary cooperation