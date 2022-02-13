HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

February 13, 1972

They evacuate the UAS: 34 detainees. A group of 34 student strikers who occupy the central building of the UAS, was imprisoned by the State Judicial Police due to the theft of almost 800 thousand pesos in raffle tickets sponsored by this study center. In the surprise action, the most energetic that the PJE has ordered against the strikers, the main leaders of the movement aimed at overthrowing the rector, Mr. Gonzalo Armienta Calderón, were arrested. Definitely a new ticket issue will be made.

They invite you to visit Bellflower. The city council of Bellflower, California, issued an attentive invitation to the citizens of this town to travel to the sister city during the Holy Week vacation period, next March, so that “we can provide our friends with from Los Mochis, a wonderful walk”. The invitation was made by Mayor J. Kimball Walker, to Professor Óscar Moreno Rivas, president of the Sister Cities Committee.

The US suspends peace talks. Paris. The United States delegation to the international assembly on the war in Indochina, a left-wing organization, affirmed that the government of President Richard Nixon suspended the peace talks in Paris, as a preliminary step to carry out new aerial bombardments on Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. The delegates sent a commission to the US embassy, ​​surrounded by 100 agents, to protest against the suspension of the talks.

Carmen Calderon’s birthday. Another year of life for the beautiful Carmen Calderón López was celebrated with a friendly reunion organized by her proud parents, Mr. Javier Calderón Vidrio and his beautiful wife, Ana Luisa López de Calderón. Carmen Lourdes’s friends were happy during the celebration, since Mrs. Calderón took care of all the details. Cristina Alberú, Elenita Pulos, Princes Rocha, Beatriz Grandío, Ruth Serrano and many more attended.

February 13, 1997

Scandalous sale of ejido land. The sale of ejido plots continues, mainly those located in the conurbation of the city of Los Mochis, said Jorge Pacheco, president of the Agrarian Attorney in the north. The official stated that the unit in charge of him has followed up on some cases of irregular land sales and is even about to cancel these operations due to the irregularities detected and that could affect the peasantry itself. Indeed, there is a sale, it cannot be denied, said Pacheco.

Raúl Salinas is exonerated. Mexico, DF The second unitary court revoked the order of formal imprisonment against Raúl Salinas de Gortari for the crime of tax fraud. Given this, that court ordered his immediate release. Raúl Cárdenas, lawyer of the older brother of the former president, reported on the revocation that exonerates his client for tax fraud, a crime charged by the Ministry of Finance through the PGR. Despite this, Raúl must continue in prison, for the crimes of homicide and others.

Dialogue begins in Peru. Lime. The government of President Alberto Fujimori and the Tupac Amaru rebels, who are holding 72 officials captive in the Japanese embassy, ​​began a formal dialogue to try to put an end to a crisis that began eight weeks ago. Monsignor Juan Luis Cipriani, one of the members of the Guarantors Commission that will participate in the sessions, confirmed the conclusion of the dialogue in a five-point statement that he read to the numerous press stationed at the scene.

Red Cross officials and police officers specialized in defusing bombs toured the house where the government interlocutor Domingo Palermo, the representative of the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement, Roly Rojas and the guarantors met. The commission hopes “to see a peaceful solution to the existing problem soon, with absolute respect for life and human dignity,” Cipirani said upon entering the house of the Japanese ambassador, Morihisa Aoki.