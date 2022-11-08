According to the elected deputy, part of the sector has already realized that President Jair Bolsonaro is a “bad business”

The deputy elected by São Paulo Marina Silva (Rede) stated that it will be necessary to dialogue with the agribusiness sector to advance with environmental guidelines in the next government. In an interview with the portal wow released this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022), Marina declared that the sector cannot “Kidnap” economic, environmental and social interests of the country.

“Some of the agribusiness sectors cannot prevail to the detriment of the strategic interests of the sector itself and the country. We have not finalized the agreement with Mercosur until now, which is important for Brazil and the European Union, due to these sectors”declared the environmentalist. “That’s why dialogue and mediation will be necessary. It is a transition.”

The former minister also said that she believes that the National Congress should not advance in the coming months with anti-environmentalist agendas that are “incompatible” with the interests of the elected government.

“If, in a situation where the Bolsonaro government is present, these projects have not been able to go ahead, this will be even more difficult now that the current government has the expiration date already established”said.

Marina stated that the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Arthur Lira (PP) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), should not allow “any kind of adventure” during the transition of governments.

“Common sense dictates that this should not be done on a whim. The attitude of federal deputy Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies, of already recognizing the victory of President Lula, gives a signal that maybe it won’t run over any process that shouldn’t be run over. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was already helping to prevent, in his own way, that these projects could go ahead”declared the environmentalist.

According to the elected deputy, even with the strong presence of the ruralist caucus, new names that defend the environmental agenda emerged in Congress. For her, this demonstrates the commitment of civil society to issues involving the environment.

“When you bring society together, the changes in the Federal Government, the international situation, Brazil will not be able to stay locked out. I think a part of agribusiness is realizing that this practice by Bolsonaro and Bolsonarism is a bad deal. Not having finalized the agreement with Mercosur is a bad deal”, said.

Marina Silva spent 16 years (2 terms) in the Senate representing the State of Acre, from 1995 to 2011. Before that, she was a councilor of the capital Rio Branco from 1989 to 1991. During the terms of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), was Minister of the Environment from 2003 to 2008.

In the 2010 elections, he ran for the Presidency of the Republic for the 1st time. He came in 3rd place with 19.33% of valid votes. Four years later, he would be runner-up on the ticket. Eduardo Campos. With the death of the former governor, he took over the head of the ticket, finishing 3rd again, with 21.32%. The last attempt, in 2018, performed poorly, with just 1% of the vote (8th place). In July of that year, she made official her pre-candidacy for federal deputy for São Paulo and was elected with 217 thousand votes, being the 12th most voted feral deputy in the state.

Asked about the possibility of taking over the environment portfolio again, Marina attributed the decision to the president-elect and said she did not want to create “embarrassment” about the subject.

“The choice of the Ministry is an act of choosing the president-elect. And I think, at this point, all the allies shouldn’t do is create any kind of embarrassment. He’s got the policies. He knows the challenge, the size of the challenge and will make his choices based on what he thinks is best for the government.”declared the elected deputy.