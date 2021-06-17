The official news agency said that during a plenary session held Thursday by the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim outlined the general principles of the strategy he will pursue in the relationship with Washington, and the “political direction of the new US administration” headed by Biden.

The agency added that the North Korean leader “stressed the need to prepare for dialogue as well as confrontation, especially to be fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our country.”

Kim also “called for a strong and rapid response to a rapidly changing situation and to focus efforts on firm control of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.”

Biden, whose “hostile policy” toward it has been denounced by Pyongyang, has not ruled out holding a summit with Kim one day, but stresses that he will not do so without extracting clear commitments from the North Korean leader.

In May, Biden criticized the approach of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who met Kim twice, in Singapore and then in Hanoi, without achieving any tangible results.

The Democratic president said at the time, “I will not give him international recognition” for free.