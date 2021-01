LONDON (dpa-AFX) – British chip developer Dialog Semiconductor is expecting more sales in the fourth quarter than before thanks to strong demand for 5G phones and tablets. Revenues are likely to be between $ 436 million and $ 441 million, the company said late Monday evening in London. So far, Dialog had assumed between $ 380 million and $ 430 million.

The positive momentum in demand should continue, it said. Dialog wants to present the annual figures on March 3rd