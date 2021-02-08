LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The semiconductor supplier Dialog Semiconductor has agreed on a takeover with the Japanese electronics group Renesas. As already announced, Renesas plans to pay 67.50 euros per Dialog share, as Dialog announced on Monday in London. This values ​​the Dialog Group at around 4.9 billion euros. Shareholders and regulators have yet to approve the deal. The companies had already made relevant discussions public on Sunday. The Dialog share climbed up to 68 euros on the trading platform Tradegate on Monday. That is a good fifth more than the Xetra closing price on Friday at EUR 56.12./men/stk