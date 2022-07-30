The defender, closed from competition in Paris, would like the Rossoneri club. To overcome the hiring node (5 million), meanwhile the two companies continue the dialogue. And the deal could … favor Inter

Who knows if Milan is not helping Inter, in this strange intertwining of the summer transfer market. In fact, Abdou Diallo, from PSG, who is of great interest to the Rossoneri, could be useful to unblock the Nerazzurri’s dossier. A game of banks essential to allow the club of the Emir of Qatar to make money and return to the assault of the central that Marotta does not sell for less than 70 million. So far the French have risen to 55, but no further progress is made, unless money comes from the sales. Among these that of the Franco-Senegalese seduced by the idea of ​​wearing the jersey of the Italian champions. Psg and Milan have started the negotiation. See also Sacchi: "The strongest is Inter. Milan, gaps to fill. Dybala will be useful if ..."

Signal – The dialogue is at the beginning, but there is still the will on the part of the two companies to find the best solution that everyone agrees. Also because Diallo does not intend to waste any more time on the bench, especially with the World Cup at the gates. The African champion wants to arrive in Qatar with the certainty of being able to play a tournament as a protagonist and PSG does not offer him any guarantees in this regard. The last sign was unequivocal. In fact, Mukiele from Leipzig also arrived in Paris ready to speak out about him not only for the role of full-back, but also for that of central, in the three-man defense. Of course, despite his versatility, Diallo plays more at ease on the left, but he still comes after Kimpembe, and in the corridor he is preceded by the owner Mendes and by the experienced deputy Bernat. See also Mazepin: "Haas is wrong with Uralkali. F1? I want to go back"

Certainties – The title of African continental champion won this winter, however, gave even more certainties to the player born in Tours, who last season had to settle for just 16 overall appearances in Paris, also due to some ailments. At 26, the central, who arrived three years ago from Borussia Dortmund for about 32 million euros, wants more. So, although he is very much appreciated by the Parisian coach Galtier, who nevertheless took him to the squad for tomorrow’s national super cup against Nantes, the prospect of getting back in the game at Milan seduces him. Knowing then that he would find a strong French-speaking community that would allow him to adapt quickly and assert himself to establish himself in the titular eleven. The dialogue has now begun, and Milan has long ago probed the player’s clan to understand their motivations and salary conditions: they earn about 5 million, which tends to be too much for the Rossoneri guidelines. It remains to find also the good formula with PSG. And the imminent transfer of Wijnaldum to Rome could offer some ideas to realize the deal. And then reactivate the track leading to Skriniar, for now stalled. See also History of the Colombian who plays in Ukraine, in the midst of war tension

