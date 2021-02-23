Valencia already has their eyes on him duel next Saturday against Getafe at 9:00 p.m. in which he will try to give continuity to two positive aspects: Keep winning and leave a clean sheet again. For this second objective -and therefore also for the first-, Mouctar Diakhaby has presented his candidacy and The Coliseum will be the place where he will once again wear the elastic che after practically a month injured.



The defender has been completing the work sessions and training today for several days Tuesday He was again one more, also playing the final game, something he also did last Sunday. Mouctar last week already had hopes pinned on being available in the game against Getafe and if your body is responding as expected, so if all goes well you will travel to the capital of Spain.

In a case in which the entire rear was at 100%, Gracia has not given rise to doubts and its two central headlines have always been Gabriel Paulista and Diakhaby himself. In addition to being the two center-backs that have played the most (1547 and 1260 minutes respectively), Gracia highly values ​​Mouctar’s improvement who this year he does feel supported by his coach and has regained its level.

The return of the Frenchman complicates things more, on paper, to Francisco Ferro. The luso has been by behind in the rotation of Hugo Guillamón, who has established himself as third center-back and is the first alternative if the starting pair fails. With the return of Mouctar, Ferro who arrived at the winter market with the clear objective of having more minutes than he had in Benfica, he sees his participation more complex, which he will have to earn in training. It must be remembered that, as AS advanced, Ferro can extend its relationship with the Che for another year, A situation that depends to a large extent on how important the Portuguese feels in the club.