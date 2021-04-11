Mouctar Diakhaby it is News this week for what I never wanted to be. Waiting for the examining judge deepen in the Cádiz incident, because the case will be closed when dictate Competition and not for him report of LaLiga, today Diakhaby returns to the pitch, where every footballer must be judged only on his performance and never on his race. The french leads since Sunday with the mind in a thousand places, so grace, what do you think “firmly in his words” will decide if he is a starter or not, although the Navarrese will go “to play” and whenever it has been available it has been the owner (follow the game live on AS.com).

On Mestalla face the last two Cup champions, although the social and sports pandemic that Valencia is going through leads him to not even remember what it was. The Real de Imanol Sheriff yes you remember, as if to forget what he experienced just a week ago in Seville, but football shreds even the most recent past and his challenge now is to maintain his fifth place, the only one that today gives access to the Europa League (If Barcelona won the Cup, the sixth would also go). The donostiarras fight for being fifth with Betis Y Villarreal, in another of the exciting fights of this League final. All three add 46 points, all three play today.

The Mestalla appointment loses emotion due to the David Silva injury. The canary stays another year without returning to what was his home. I hope the next course with its crowded stands, it will be a sign that we have all turned the page and it will be then that the black and white hobby may pay tribute to who went through its quarry and he became one of the best footballers in Spain, although he is not recognized as much as others, perhaps for making a career in Manchester and not a few hundred kilometers from Valencia.

The low of Silva It is one of many that the Real has. Sheriff almost I would do an eleven with whom I know they will stay in San Sebastián. Guevara is the only pivot available. So it will fit pieces with the subsidiary and maybe repeat with the system of long lanes (5-3-2). Grace, on the contrary, it has to all but Cillessen, so he will bring out his eleven type, in the return of Cheryshev to the starting eleven. The only question is whether Guedes is full. If it is, it will act with Maxi Gomez; otherwise, another opportunity for Gameiro, who lives his last weeks at Valencia.