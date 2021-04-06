Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby reiterated that he received racist insults from the Cádiz player Juan Cala, who denied the same on Tuesday, two days after an incident that led Valencia to briefly abandon a league match.

“After two days I am calmer and I want to talk, in Cádiz on Sunday there is a play in which a player insults me,” said Diakhaby this Tuesday in a video on his social networks, specifying the insult. “That is intolerable, I cannot pass that, you have seen all my reactions, that cannot happen in normal life and especially in football, which is a sport of respect,” added the French Valencia player.

In the league game that Cádiz won 2-1 on Sunday, the Valencian players left the field after Diakhaby claimed to have received racist insults from rival player Juan Cala. During the game, the Valencian player ignored the game and faced Cala, warning the referee that he was going to leave the match, being seconded by the rest of his teammates.

The match resumed about 10 minutes later, as both teams decided to return to the pitch, although Diakhaby stayed in the locker room, being replaced by Hugo Guillamón.

“Judged before the end of the game, without hearing my version”



Cala, for his part, assured this Tuesday at a press conference that he never insulted the Valencian player. The Cádiz footballer specified that in a “set of the game with the player (Diakhaby), I receive a blow, I complain like everyone else and running backwards, the player rebukes me, I turn around, say ‘Leave me alone’ and I’m moving on, ”Cala explained.

The Cádiz defender reported that at that moment Diakhaby went to him saying that he had launched a racist insult. “I tell him ‘calm down, I haven’t said that’, he pushes me, I say again ‘calm down, I haven’t said that,'” said Cala, who has been criticized ever since.

“They have judged me before the end of the game, without listening to my version,” added Cala, insisting that “there is no racism in Spanish football.” “Either he made it up or he understood something else when I said ‘leave me alone.’ What happens next is a circus, “added the Cádiz player.

Investigation



LaLiga has already opened “an internal investigation procedure and with the videos” of the match to clarify what happened, the president of the championship, Javier Tebas, announced on Monday. Tebas considered that the referee did not listen to the insults because if he had, he would have suspended the game.

«Today I feel good, but it has hurt a lot, but life is good. I hope that LaLiga will do things, solutions, so that it can be seen and that everything becomes clear, “Diakhaby said in his video, thanking his club and the fans for their support.

His teammates posed on Monday against racism on the grass of the Valencia training ground with outstretched arms and open hands as a sign of “Stop racism!” And the president of the club, Anil Murthy, published a video stating that “although he (Cala) denies it, we all know how to recognize a guilty face and we totally believe Mouctar.”

To which Cala has responded: “After seeing the embarrassing video that the president of Valencia makes with his player next to him, I hope that when the video came out, he would go to the duty court to report me, because I am going to do it.”

“Because it is not possible to accuse in such a forceful way without having any reliable evidence towards me and I am going to denounce it,” Cala warned.