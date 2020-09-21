Joy Milne has a good nose. Years before the Briton’s husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, she had noticed a musky smell on him. She later noticed the strange smell of her husband’s fellow sufferers in the self-help group. Could it be that Parkinson’s disease was responsible?

Milne turned her suspicions to Tilo Kunath, a doctor at the Center for Regenerative Medicine at Edinburgh University. The expert invited her to an experiment. For the test, the researcher had six healthy and six diagnosed Parkinson’s patients wear T-shirts.