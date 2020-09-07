In Moscow, about 25 thousand individuals utilized to take part within the post-registration stage of the examine of the Russian vaccine in opposition to COVID-19, stated Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of the capital for social growth.

Based on her, on September 7, fundamental diagnostics of the well being of the primary volunteers will begin. Based mostly on its outcomes, a choice might be made on admission to testing. Medical doctors accumulate details about concomitant and former diseases, allergic reactions; measure top, weight, blood strain; conduct a blood check for HIV, hepatitis B and C, in addition to testing for coronavirus.

The examine members might be underneath fixed medical supervision for six months.

You may apply for participation in a post-registration check of a vaccine in opposition to coronavirus in Moscow on the portal mos.ru…

Recall that an grownup citizen of the Russian Federation with a Moscow obligatory medical insurance coverage coverage, with out ARVI signs, who has not had COVID-19 earlier than, can check the vaccine.