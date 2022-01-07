A California court on Monday found Elizabeth Holmes, founder of medical analysis company Theranos, guilty of four counts of fraud on the grounds that she misled investors. Holmes promised a technology that gave access to multiple diagnoses with just one drop of blood with a personal gadget. The idea would have revolutionized healthcare. In reality, Theranos did not have the capacity to do the tests it promised, and in addition, they returned incorrect data in the diagnoses, which disrupted the lives of thousands of people. Holmes concealed these problems from investors.

Between 2013 and 2016, Theranos was one of the most admired companies in Silicon Valley, and Holmes was the face of the millennial entrepreneurial vision of the tech world. In those years millions rained down on him for his project. The business elite were fascinated by Holmes’s profile and persuasiveness. Big names in business and politics invested, with each name dragging the others down until Theranos was valued at $ 9 billion. The Walgreens pharmacy chain decided to sell the product on its shelves. Fortunately, the company never went public and the public escaped being sucked into that spiral. Although the fault of a scam lies with the scammer, one of the lessons of the case is that it is not advisable to invest in something just because of the anxiety of not being left out of the next technological revolution. Investors and partners with a lot of experience waived their responsibility. Theranos should stand as a byword for dangerous venture capital behavior.

The press, sometimes so willing to take for good business success stories, also contributed. The covers of the best business magazines in the world praising Holmes remain for the archive. The masquerade began to crack in October 2015 following an investigation by The Wall Street Journalowned by Rupert Murdoch, who personally had $ 125 million invested in Theranos.

With the conviction of Holmes, the institutions send a signal to a world, the investment bubble and ideas of the technology industry, where the slogan “move fast and break things” cannot always be the norm. Holmes, 37, can spend up to 20 years in jail. Laws are slow and clumsy in the face of Silicon Valley’s arrogant audacity. They do not yet know what to do with social networks, or with the use of personal data, not even with the scooters that suddenly appeared one day on the streets. The Theranos case can serve to restore confidence in the ability of society to act in the face of the excesses of the small Californian elite, at least when they deceive each other.