By: Marte Vega Román, President of CAADES

We are in the middle of the process of bells for the presidential successionnine governorships and the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies and Senatorsso it is the opportunity to present the diagnosis and the proposals that CAADES has prepared around commercial agriculture. Strengthen what is working and make changes to the programs that require it.

The diagnosis prepared by CAADES considers the fundamental variables that are determining the results on our agricultural sector. An analysis of climate change, the behavior of national and international markets, production costs and the exchange rate and the public policies applied in this federal government are considered.

We must recognize that Mexico has made important advances in recent years in its productivity and competitiveness, making us the ninth largest food producer in the world and number seven in exports; In the case of Sinaloa we are the main producer of vegetables and grains, particularly corn.

The country currently faces drought conditions in 65.5 percent of the national territory according to CONAGUA and in Sinaloa the main problem of the current cycle is the availability of the vital liquid, since we currently have only 15.6 percent availability in the dams, which largely determines production levels and dependence on imports, especially grains.

Regarding international grain markets, we are entering a period of low prices with high production costs, which after the COVID 19 crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war conflict, have not been reduced in proportion and with the speed with which prices have been lowered.

We are competing in an open economy with the USMCA, not only with the rest of the country, but with the best farmers in the world such as those in the United States and Canada. Countries that have a solid long-term agricultural policy that gives certainty to their activity, with support for credit, research and technology transfer, marketing and risk coverage.

The results of the current food security policy are a positive agricultural trade balance starting in 2015, increasing until reaching a maximum in 2020 and reducing the surplus by 45 percent in the last three years as a consequence of the greater growth in imports. of grains with respect to exports, since we are buying 50 percent of the basic grains that our national consumption requires from abroad, raising alarms due to the level of dependency.

For this reason, we must insist that together with the rest of the organizations we propose a new generation of public policies that revalues ​​the importance of commercial agriculture without distinction of producer size, so that it is translated into concrete programs when authorizing the PEF, which is the financial instrument that supports public policies and in this way increases national production in accordance with the needs of the country and abroad.

