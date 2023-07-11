Artificial intelligence allied to diagnosis in medicine, but what do patients think? 87% say they are in favor of AI, but would like to be informed of its use during an exam. Only 10% would feel they should consult another specialist if theirs uses artificial intelligence to support their work. However, 76% specify that they would not feel comfortable if the diagnosis was made exclusively by the AI ​​without the supervision of the doctor. This is what emerges from an Italian study with a focus on radiology, published in the ‘European Journal Radiology’.

The survey was conducted by a team made up of researchers from the Italian Diagnostic Center (CDI) in Milan and human-machine interaction experts from the ‘New Science’ interdepartmental design and research center of the Suor Orsola Benincasa University in Naples. Scientists have analyzed, for the first time on a large scale – explains a note – the perception that patients have towards the application of algorithms based on artificial intelligence in radiology, through a survey to which 2,119 people responded. Of these, 1,216 are over 60 and show interest in AI despite not being digital natives.

But in a few cases it goes beyond curiosity: although 45% of the interviewees declared a high level of education, only 3% said they were ‘experts’ in artificial intelligence; about 58% defined themselves from “a little informed” to “extremely informed”, showing that they have a concept of Ai linked above all to tools that use it more explicitly, such as voice assistants (87%), and less to those who use it more covertly, such as social media (45%) and e-commerce (47%). However, according to the authors, it is significant that half of the interviewees are able to identify artificial intelligence in the tools they use and that all participants show widespread familiarity with the technology, declaring that they use smartphones (95%) and computers (88%), followed by tablets (50%) and smartwatches (19%), and describing themselves as “moderately” to “extremely proficient” in their use (90%).

“The perception of patients on the use of artificial intelligence in radiology is very positive, while remaining closely linked to the supervision of the radiologist”, remarked Simona Ibba, specialist in clinical research and imaging quality at the Cdi and first author of the work.

“We weighed the results relating to the perception of AI with age, level of education and level of information – specifies the expert – finding very weak or zero correlations, which allow us to deduce a consensus across our sample” .

“In a similar study that we are conducting to investigate the perception of a group of radiologist specialists – adds Ibba – we found an equally positive predisposition towards AI, considered a tool capable of optimizing diagnostic quality and accuracy, without however replace the doctor – he points out – but freeing up resources that can be used in other ways, for example by dedicating more time to the relationship with the patient, which is crucial for both”.