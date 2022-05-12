Aid is intended to cover additional fees and payments related to the adoption process; employees will also be entitled to six months’ leave with full salary

A global leader in premium alcoholic beverage sales, British Diageo has just announced its financial assistance program for employees interested in becoming adoptive mothers and fathers. The aid will be in the amount of R$ 13,500, to cover fees and supplementary payments related to the adoption process.

The company that owns 200 labels – including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Old Parr, Gordon’s, Baileys, Cîroc, Guinness, Smirnoff and Ypióca – has 27,600 spread across the planet. In Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil, a region called PUB by the company, there are 1,000 of them entitled to the program. The request can be made up to three months after the issuance of the adoption certificate.

Diageo introduces the project to employees this month in celebration of National Adoption Day, celebrated on May 25th. “With politics, we also reinforce that there is a wonderful life, full of surprises and affection with the family outside of work. Adoption is always a complex issue, with bureaucracy and surrounded by fears and apprehensions. When we launched the policy, we removed some barriers in front of fathers and mothers, facilitating their access to this very powerful moment that generates a lot of purpose”, said Maria Gabriela Herrera, director of Human Resources for the PUB region.

The aid, worth around $3,000 globally, complements a number of other company initiatives aimed at employee well-being. Three years ago, Diageo also developed a policy of family, paternity and maternity leave, which it extended to all the company’s teams, lasting 26 weeks, or six months, with the maintenance of salaries and benefits. The policy covers all types of couples and is also valid for adopting parents.

“Birth or adoption are key moments in the life of any human being and, therefore, we are sure that in these important moments we must offer people options and flexibility so that they can do the best for their families”, said Maria Gabriela.

Diageo earned 12.7 billion pounds (US$ 16 billion) in 2021, an increase of 8.3% compared to 2020. In Brazil – where the absolute numbers are not revealed – the increase was 67% in the period. And in the last six months, another good result: 27% increase in sales, as revealed this week’s DINHEIRO cover story, in which Paula Lindenberg, Diageo’s president in the PUB region, talks about the Brazilian market, about company in the country and product launches to hook new consumers.