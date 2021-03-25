Real Madrid is following the young jewel of Bayer Leverkusen. This French winger stands out for his great speed, his good left foot and his tremendous ability in one-on-one close to the touchline.

His possible arrival at the white club would lead him to compete directly with Vinicius for a place in the starting eleven. A virtue that Diaby has and that is precisely the Brazilian’s weakest point is the cold blood when defining the plays.