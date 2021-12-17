It’s been 60 years since Jaguar first showed the iconic to audiences around the world E-Type, in the frame of the Geneva Motor Show in 1961. From that year until 1975, the British car manufacturer sold its coupé in over 70,000 units all over the world: we are talking about the car that Enzo Ferrari defined as the most beautiful ever produced, which is still exhibited today at the MOMA Museum in New York, and which continues to be among the most coveted among collectors. But the Jaguar E-Type also boasts another label: it has always been considered Diabolik’s car.

The legendary comic book character is now ready to return to the world stage of the show, in the world of cinema: the film is all Italian, being directed by the Manetti bros. and boasting personalities of the caliber of Luca Marinelli in the role of Diabolik, Miriam Leone in the role of the fascinating Eva Kant and Valerio Mastandrea in those of Inspector Ginko. Therefore, the Jaguar E-Type could not be missing from the list of protagonists of the film, in the role of unforgettable and quick ally of the King of Terror. A presence that just could not be missing, with which Jaguar Italia wanted to celebrate the partnership with the Italian film: a car symbol of agility, class, style and evergreen performance, perfect to accompany the adventures of one of the most iconic characters in the history of comics.

“The release of the film Diabolik, admiring the unchanged charm of the E-Type over time, it was the pleasant opportunity to confirm the extraordinary roots of our brand – commented Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy – At Jaguar, we love to say that every myth has an origin and an evolution and, from the film we understand how the glorious tradition of Jaguar represents an important value, but without conditioning, from which the new extraordinarily innovative products are born, such as the full-electric Jaguar I-Pace, the flagship of the brand’s sustainable strategy ” .