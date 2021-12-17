In the sixties Angela and Luciana Giussani they gave us one of the most famous and iconic comic series, not only in Italy, but all over the world, and after more than fifty years from its first and only adventure in the cinema it was really time to bring it back to the big screen . This is the idea that prompted the Manetti brothers to write and direct Diabolik, the new film that we will analyze in this review and which sees them return with a production on the big screen after the enormous success of Ammore and Malavita, released in the now distant 2017 (film with which they also won the David di Donatello for Best Film).

The return to the big screen

Before starting, it seems only right to make a more general analysis of the current situation of Italian cinema. Within a few weeks they came out well three arthouse films in our cinemas, each offering a certain story in diametrically opposed ways: Freaks Out, a blockbuster set during the Second World War; It was the Hand of God, an intimate autobiographical tale; and finally just the same Diabolik dei Manetti, which together with the two aforementioned feature films sets itself the goal of give new life to a sector torn apart by the Covid-19 pandemic. If the first two works have already hit the target, for one reason or another, now closing the circle is up to the film about the most famous and fearful thief by Clerville, which returns to the cinema after more than fifty years.

With this film he knows mix thriller with thriller and action, the Manetti brothers have managed to package a product that – albeit experimental – manages to stand on very solid foundations and can very well act as the progenitor of a new genre of works based on the well-known characters of Italian comics. In Diabolik in fact we find many narrative ideas, but above all directorial ones, which allow the entire film to resemble a comic that is recited and leafed through before our eyes.

Taking up some ideas from the masters of the western, the directors there they immerse themselves in the events they want to tell not only with dialogues but also with a simple zoom on a face, long sequence shots full of suspense or finally with eyes reflected on a knife that is thrown to stick a possible witness.

It wasn’t an easy mission to bring a ruthless, apathetic but incredibly cunning character to the screen Diabolik, but we would like to underline the excellent work by Luca Marinelli, to play a thief who would be willing to do anything to carry out a heist. The Roman actor (known for his previous appearances in films such as Do not be naughty, They called him Jeeg Robot or Martin Eden) captures every detail of the complex psychology of Diabolik, and manages to transmit it even with silences or with just the movement of the eyes, the only detail of the face not covered by the iconic black mask.

At its opposite, however, we find Inspector Ginko, who will try in every way to foresee and intercept the brilliant mind of Clerville’s most wanted thief. In his shoes we see a Valerio Mastandrea in great dust, which fits perfectly into the role and gives us a chief of police who is absolutely unshakable and direct in his role, but absolutely disheartened by always remaining a step behind his nemesis.

Finally, the splendid must also be mentioned Miriam Leone, which gives us a Eva Kant really magnetic, which not only captivates the viewer, but also does so with the impassive Diabolik, who sees in her – as well as a companion for life – also a gifted colleague to help him in his more complicated strokes. She more than any other character suffers – almost – one complete evolution from the beginning to the end of the film, starting from a rich heiress blackmailed by a slimy politician to a “diabolical” and vengeful accomplice, who is not okay with even being on the sidelines, preferring to dive headlong into the action. The reals problems unfortunately arise on the rest of the cast of actors who, apart from a couple of prominent appearances as for the minor roles of Elizabeth (Serena Rossi) or the Deputy Prime Minister Caron (Alessandro Roja), often fall into the seem too theatrical and pompous, which if on the one hand it may be a stylistic choice on the part of the directors, on the other they slip too often into the macchiettistico.

Diabolik’s Clerville

The story takes most of its events from the third issue of the first series of Diabolik, “The arrest of Diabolik”, Where the first meeting between Eve and the ruthless thief is narrated. The script, although absolutely linear, remains solid for all 120 minutes, setting its own foundations on the evolution of the relationship between criminal number one and Lady Kant.

Certainly some passages remain a bit too far-fetched (such as the whole part based on morse code), but the dynamic and never banal editing he manages to let even these little stumbles pass undisturbed. To support the whole narrative there is certainly one worthy soundtrack of the classic works of the Manetti brothers, which as used to do in the cinema of the past, presents a unique leitmotif that varies according to what happens on the screen and will follow Diabolik better than Ginko ever did.

Undoubtedly one of the elements on which the most attention was paid was the scenography, and in particular every central place of the fictional city of Clerville. From Diabolik refuge, which we can confirm to you to have been looked after to perfection, with secret entrances placed around the perimeter both to be used by his Jaguar E-Type, or simply walkable tunnels that lead him to his fake home, where he lives with the false pseudonym of “Walter Dorian”.

The streets of the city, then, offer really well reconstructed glimpses, with lights that greatly accentuate the colors both day and night, giving everything a comic note that – obviously – blends perfectly with the nature of this work. .

Although, therefore, as a whole, the Manetti Bros experiment can be said more than satisfactory, maybe some details on acting and plot could be improved, which despite being masked by a more than distinct montage and a truly accurate soundtrack, fail to put Diabolik on the same floor of the other two films mentioned at the beginning of our review. The operation, however, can be considered more than acceptable, despite the announcement of two sequels without Luca Marinelli in the role of the king of terror makes you turn up your nose … and not a little.