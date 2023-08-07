Commemoration at the Parco degli Acquedotti in Rome four years after the murder of Fabrizio Piscitelli, killed on August 7, 2019 with a blow to the head. Prominent figure of the Lazio supporters, leader of the Irriducibili, 53 years old, Piscitelli was known in the circles of the Lazio ultras with the nickname of Diabolik. During the commemoration attended by friends and relatives, the sister read a letter addressed to Fabrizio Piscitelli and a message from her mother. Then some blue-white balloons were flown.