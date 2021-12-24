A group of friends and fans of the character, led by Girolamo di Nardo, took to dub the old adventures of Diabolik published on newsstands of Simulmondo. The result is then published on YouTube to the delight of all, especially those who had the motive to play them at the time and can now hear them with real voices.

It is Di Nardo himself who reported his project to us, after reading our retrospective dedicated to Diabolik’s video games. Currently, the first eight episodes have been released, but we will soon be able to see the remaining four as well.

Let’s see the first video, dedicated to Elusive Criminal:

For the entire playlist, click here instead.

Consider that these are adventures dating back to the Amiga era (they were published between the end of 1992 and 1993), which however have their own reasons, at least as a historical artifact. In his own way Simulmondo invented episodic adventures, which is no small feat.