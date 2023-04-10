Diabolik 2 – Ginko on the attack: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Monday 10 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Diabolik 2 – Ginko all’attack, a film directed by Antonio and Marco Manetti with Giacomo Gianniotti, Miriam Leone, Valerio Mastandrea and Monica Bellucci, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film once again follows the thief and criminal mastermind Diabolik and his beloved accomplice Eva Kant in a new adventure, while Inspector Ginko does not stop following their tracks, determined to arrest them once and for all. In this second chapter, Diabolik and Eva Kant seem to have a seemingly perfect plan for. But they don’t know that behind this blow lies a trap of the cunning Inspector Ginko, which puts a strain on their bond. Betrayed by the King of Terror, Eva decides to take revenge, proposing to the inspector to collaborate in the capture of Diabolik. A difficult decision for Ginko who also has to face the arrival of Altea, Duchess of Vallenberg, eternal girlfriend of the inspector, extravagant and unconventional noblewoman, with a strong character and great charisma.

Diabolik 2 – Ginko on the attack: the cast

We have seen the plot of Diabolik 2 – Ginko on the attack, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giacomo Gianniotti: Diabolik

Miriam LeoneEva Kant

Valerio Mastandrea as Inspector Ginko

Monica Bellucci: Althea

Alessio Lapice: Roller

Linda CaridiElena Vanel

Pier Giorgio Bellocchio: Sergeant Palmer

Ester Pantano: Head Dancer

Andrea Roncato: Barbo

Amanda Campana: Young make-up artist

Urbano Barberini: Minister of Justice

Giacomo Giorgio: Agent Zeman

Simone Leonardi: Policeman

Pierangelo Menci: Poldo

Marco Bonadei: Agent Urban

G-Max: Chief Museum Guard

Gustavo Frigerio: Butler

Streaming and TV

Where to see Diabolik 2 – Ginko on the attack on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 10 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform SkyGo.