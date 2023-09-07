Horror Barbie? Many will not imagine this facet of the Mattel doll. In this horror short film released a month ago and which has now taken on a lot of prominence, we can get to know the dark side of the character played by Margot Robbie on the big screen. The premiere of this horror short has occurred as part of the ‘Barbie’ fever that existed at the time due to the arrival of one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

The movie ‘Barbie’ which featured Margot, in the film directed by Greta Gerwig; On this occasion, she has an American actress and film producer as her main artist. We have never seen everyone’s favorite doll in this new facet before, so keep reading the note so you can learn a little more about what this short film is about and don’t miss the opportunity to see a devilish Barbie.

Barbie in a horror short film

In this short horror film, we can see how a man is desperate to buy a Barbie for his daughter. However, the choice of the place where he acquired the Mattel doll was not the best, since he went to the black market. Unfortunately, this family man was taking home something unexpected, which he would find out before his daughter did.

Who is the protagonist of Barbie’s horror short film?

The American actress and film producer Dj Dallenbach is the protagonist of this diabolical little story, which is directed by the filmmaker Alejandro del Titán. This short film gives us a dark look at ‘Barbie’ fashion, as it’s super disturbing to see a totally insane doll. Dj Dallenbach has also participated in other short films such as ‘Eli Roth: the legion of exorcists’.

Dj Dallenbach was born in California and is currently 37 years old. Photo: The Vanguard

