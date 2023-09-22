Yesterday, Activision announced what players can expect in Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, The Haunting, which has a spooky theme just in time for Halloween.
A number of crossovers with other franchises are always to be expected, and this Season players will be able to purchase some horror (and horror adjacent) icons as Operators.
Diablo’s Lilith and Inarius (everybody’s favorite Mother and Father from hell), He-Man nemesis Skeletor, Evil Dead’s Ash Williams, and Alucard from the manga series Hellsing will all be entering the fray.
They’ll join the likes of Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and Lara Croft, as well as tactical pets. That battlefield will be removed from sight.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 begins on 27th September, ahead of a showcase event for Modern Warfare 3 which launches on 10th November, a little over a year after Modern Warfare 2 was released.
Activision has confirmed players will be able to carry over most purchased content from Modern Warfare 2 into Modern Warfare 3, and the game will also use its new “global real-time voice chat moderation” to combat toxicity.
ESRB ratings for Modern Warfare 3 suggest a mission similar to the controversial No Russian mission in the original Modern Warfare 2. The mission was alluded to in 2022’s rebooted sequel, as spotted by VG247sparking suggestions it could appear in 2023’s Modern Warfare 3.
