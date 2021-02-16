While the move from the first Diablo to Diablo 3 is an evolution, it cannot be denied that they are fundamentally very different games. Now the creator of the Diablo saga has shared the original vision of Diablo 3. When David Brevik created the now-classic hack and slash adventure, he probably didn’t know it would get so many followers. Now, almost 25 years later, the franchise will have a fourth entry on the way, which generates a lot of anticipation. While it may be difficult for some to envision Diablo 3 as anything other than what it is, Brevik recently revealed on social media in response to a fan’s question that he had originally envisioned a very different game.

The original game in the series was developed by Blizzard North, and this studio was also tasked with creating the ever-popular Diablo 2. In 2005, it was shut down and the main branch of Blizzard Entertainment took over in its place. This developer was responsible for Diablo 3 and is working on Diablo 4. Although Brevik was not involved in the development of Diablo 3 which was finally released, he had his own vision of what this game should be.

These 4 games are no longer available on Game Pass

Diablo saga creator shares original vision for Diablo 3

Brevik did not participate in the development of Diablo 3 that finally saw the light, but he was initially involved with this game. After the release of Diablo 2 in 2000, Blizzard North began developing its own version of Diablo 3. However, this development could never be completed. Numerous employee resignations, among other problems, caused the spark to go out. After the studio was disbanded, this version, and thus the original vision for Diablo 3, would disappear.

With everything Brevik was recently sharing the original vision for Diablo 3. According to Breik, it would have been very different from any Diablo game, including the two that he worked on himself. Diablo 3 was going to be a mix of ARPG elements with those of an MMO, but nothing like World of Warcraft. Of note, Brevik says that many of the concepts that were used in Marvel Heroes, another game he created with a different company, were actually originally intended for this game.

More backward compatible games coming soon to Xbox Series X | S