The Lamborghini Diablo is reviving thanks to Eccentrica who present their ‘restomod’ version of it.

Resto modding is a well-known phenomenon. Grab a classic, polish it and stuff it with modern parts so that you do have the benefits (especially in terms of looks) and not the burdens of a classic car. Usually you think of an old American with the engine or engine parts of a modern derivative, a first generation Mustang with the engine of a new one or something similar.

Eccentric Lamborghini Diablo

The approach of today’s restomod is more or less the same, but the execution is slightly different. What remains: the classic looks of an icon. And what an icon. The Lamborghini Diablo.

The Diablo came out in 1990 as the successor to the Countach. Actually, the maxim of a Lamborghini that which one you had hanging on your wall as a poster depends on when you were born. Are you one 90s kid, or a product from the late ’80s, it was most likely a Diablo poster. Even though you could see from everything that the same brand as the Countach was behind it, the Diablo did everything a little differently in 1990 topping Lamborghinis.

Zeitgeist

The tops of you can change however. Take the recently presented Lamborghini Revuelto with 1,015 hp. That is 33 years later, almost double the original Diablo, which produced 530 hp. Not to mention all electronically controlled things, the latest high tech lightweight materials and many other knowledge of today. What can you improve on the original Diablo to bring the old concept to the present? That is the vision of Eccentrica, a startup that is now presenting their first car.

Eccentrica

Eccentrica is thus a new star in the firmament. It is a unique debut for San Marino as a car brand, because that is where founder Emanuel Colombini comes from. Colombini is an investor with his own investment firm, but his passion lies with Lamborghini. Not only does he have special Lamborghinis in his collection, he also races in the Super Trofeo series.

The vision for Eccentrica is really that of any person with sentiment for the Diablo. Seeing a Diablo as a young car fanatic in the making has an impact on you and Colombini was immediately in love. After being allowed to drive a Diablo GT, the desire arose to apply today’s knowledge to an original Diablo and Eccentrica did just that. Literally, because the basis for their restomod Diablo is an original Diablo.

The specs can therefore hardly be called a major upgrade, at least in terms of engine. The original 5.7 V12 has been rebuilt from the ground up with more modern, lightweight parts. Instead of 530 hp, it now produces 550 hp, but thanks to modern technology it can be lighter and more robust.

The same goes for the rest of the car. The body is cut from the same cloth as the Diablo, but everything you see in sheet metal is brand new and uses carbon fiber and other modern composites. The only thing that remained of the original Diablo that was used as a donor car is the windshield.

One nice detail is the folding headlights, which you actually have to have on a modern Diablo. For example, Lamborghini omitted them on the Countach LPI 800-4. Eccentrica has fitted their Diablo with inverted pop-up headlights. The valve goes down instead of up, like a Jaguar XJ220 say. The result is that you have a perfect mix of the early Diablo with pop-up headlights and the late Diablo with Nissan 300ZX headlights. Speaking of which: the connoisseur can also clearly see that Eccentrica has been inspired by the Diablo GT and GTR, the fiercest versions of the car. In particular, the bumpers, cooling slots and wheels are reminiscent of the GTR.

The interior has also been completely renewed, but true to the original in time. No navigation screen, but the digital screens that do exist display information in a retro way. However, the gated manual gearbox which is of course epic in 2023. And the simplicity is wonderful. Nothing too much, nothing too little.

Back to the engine: even though the Eccentrica Diablo has not become enormously more powerful, it is certainly faster. On the sprint, then, the top speed is identical to its original at 335 km/h. But sprinting to 100 in 3.5 seconds is almost a second and a half faster than its original. The suspension, brakes, tires and everything to keep things in check has also been revised.

Partners

Speaking of which: Eccentrica managed to get a lot of partners for this project. The distribution and marketing is done by BorromeadeSilva, who you can know from Garage Italia Customs, Automobili Amos (Delta restomod) and Nardone Automotive (928 restomod). The tires are from Pirelli, the brakes from Brembo, the seats from Alcantara (from the Italian company Alcantara after which the fabric is named), exhausts from Capristo and speakers from Marantz. Not the least names.

Not the least names probably also apply to those who receive this rich man’s toy. Although the Eccentrica Diablo shown is a prototype, 19 units will be built. These come out on – hold on – 1.2 million euros, excluding the donor car. In itself, you can still score ‘fine’ copies of a Diablo for not yet ridiculous prices, but indirectly it means that you make the legendary original Diablo rarer. Eccentrica does offer you a world of personalization and their goal is to make all those 19 copies unique from each other. It will take about 18 months to transform a standard Diablo.

The Eccentrica Diablo has been presented in Italy, but will soon be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. He will also make his American debut later this year during Monterey Car Week.

