«Stop for a moment and listen»: I could not choose more representative words to tell you what has been happening to me since I returned to Sanctuary thanks to Diablo IV. Outspoken: Diablo IV he let me down epically, as much as its story and game system are epic. Mind you, not everything present has turned out to be wrong, but where the elements sin, they intrinsically undermine the play structure and fun of the game. I’ll explain why step by step.

Game structure

Diablo IV, net of a long-lived history sector (perhaps too much), requires us to perform certain actions such as side missions (some of which are really cool), expeditions (dungeons) to get Legendary Skins specific to each class, Shrines of Lilithconquer the Strongholds and in general to explore far and wide all the game areas. They are elements that engage you in the game and allow you to live the experience in a non-linear way, in a personal sense, and all this is good… until you get to the infamous “Endgame”which is when you’ve reached level 50 and (supposedly), defeated Lilith.

Once you have completed the story and reached the maximum reputation level for each area, you can try your hand at fun activities such as Hell Tideevents Legion or World Bosses and finally the Ancestral Nightmare Expeditions which allow you to find items and upgrades for i Glyphs (passive skills contained in Levels of Excellence).

All of this is fun, plus if done with friends it’s physiological that the fun increases. The problemwhich I’m sure you’re wondering which is, is the frustration which comes from the game once you reach level 70 and a little beyond.

Basically exceeded that threshold, roughly no activity of those mentioned above will give you a quantity of points experience adequate to allow you a constant increase of level. You will pass (as I did) hours and hours without ever leveling upwondering where you are going wrong.

In fact there is no error: Diablo IV seems to be just like that. At that point you will go online, in specialized forums or on Reddit, to find out what Blizzard actually has nerfed several dungeons, limiting the gain of experience. You will find that completing an Ancestral Nightmare Expedition at level 50 it brings no benefit more than completing the same Expedition at level 21 or 25 for example.

Add to all this that the level 85 is effectively half of your journey, for the peak of level 100. So how to do it? Many users have found the trick to get together in a group of four and farm a specific dungeon, without completing itsimply killing each enemy and then reset the level and start over.

It’s not funny

Unfortunately, living game sessions in a dungeon without objectively a decent degree of challenge, spending hours and hours without ever feeling the satisfaction of defeating that boss (solo or with friends) it’s frustrating and not fun. It should also be considered that while in the previous Diablos theequipment it was the centric element, the one for which you “slam” to get it and upgrade it, in Diablo IV instead matters and relatively little.

Of course, the objects Legendary with them Affixes will change your buildsthere is no doubt, but I can guarantee you that I have found a Necromancer like myself, equipped with clearly inferior to my but what was the triple my damage. How is it possible? Well the answer is Levels of Excellence.

That’s right, in Diablo IV the scores of your weapons almost don’t matter and armor but the levels of Excellence count almost exclusively, so powerful that they outclass anything.

How do I get them? Going up by level. And what did we say in the previous chapter? Leveling up is practically impossible except by using a boring mechanism and distorted.

Let’s say you reached level 100 (like me): what is there to do now? Nothing. Except face Lilith, which is of wicked power. Consider that the most avid streamers who play eight or ten hours a day struggle to survive beyond the two shots of the enemy, and few in the world have managed to defeat her after her own enhancement of her. Unable to play Lilith in 4 players right nowas his health numbers increase dramatically and are already very high by default.

Season on the horizon

As we know, towards the end of July it will start the season of the game and to access the proposed contents, of which we know objectively little, except for some aesthetic rewards that will be obtained, and it seems that to play it we would have to recreate a new new character. Ergo? All to be redone!

«Yes, but even in Diablo III you had to do it all over again every season!» Of course, but this modality arrived years after the start of the gamein a context in which reaching the maximum level and then trying your hand at the Excellencies was the stuff of a couple of days in the case of the average player, a few hours in a professional team.

Furthermore the levels of Eccellenza were not incisive as much as those of Diablo IV. Here you risk make useless the character played so far, like a very long tutorial that lasted 20 days.

Just the thought of having to repeat the same actions with a new character, in fact nullifying everything I’ve done so far puts me in such a state of frustration that I may never want to play the game I’ve been waiting for for 5 years.

That would be enough few tricks by Blizzard to bring back the desire (to me and many other players who are in my condition): rebalance the experience points in a fair way, make the Ancestral Nightmare Expeditions profitable in terms of experience obtainable, legendary items And degree of challenge. Last but not least, make items legendary incisors as much (if not more) than your level of excellence.