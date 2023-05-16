Installing the Beta of Diablo 4 can be deleted, as the full version of the game will be totally independent, so deleting it will not affect your game. The news comes directly from Blizzard, more precisely from Adam Fletcher on Twitter.

Recently blizzards has announced what are its plans for the first season of the game. It will arrive in mid-July and will include new quests, a Battle pass that will cost about $10, as well as free rewards. The game will also have a store where you can buy cosmetic items, where players can use their money in exchange for cosmetic accessories.

Diablo 4 will be posted on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 And pc. Who reserved the version Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition of the game, he will have the opportunity to play it in advance as early as June 2nd.