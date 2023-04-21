













Diablo IV will push its servers to the limit with an additional beta

Now, Blizzard is promoting the third beta of Diablo IV like their “Server Slam”, something like putting it to the limit until it can no longer or that it is more or less a parameter as open as possible to know the limits they could face during June 6, which is when the game comes out on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Let’s move on to much more concrete data. The beta will begin on May 12 at 9:00 am Pacific Time, 10 am Central Mexico Time and will end on May 14 at 9:00 am Pacific Time, 10 am Central Mexico Time.

Source: Blizzard

so you can see that Blizzard appreciate the time you spend playing the beta, it will give you the rewards that were given during the previous betas, including the wolf pup. Don’t forget you can only go up to level 20so this is the opportunity you were looking for to achieve that goal once and for all.

What will happen to Diablo IV progress in previous betas?

The information available tells us that progress from previous betas will not carry over to May, and at the same time, the latter will not carry over to May either. Diablo IV when it comes out next June 6th.

An additional detail is that players will not be able to level up after reaching level 20, but they can get more armor and items for their character. Keep in mind that the drop rate of legendary items will be adjusted to be the same as the final release.

This new beta will be ideal for those who were left with the desire to play the Blizzard title more and due to lack of time they could not.