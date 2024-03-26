













NVIDIA It continues to update its graphics card drivers and with it come very specific improvements for several games. If you are one of those who plays Diablo IV On PC and you bring a 40 series GPU you will find that the Blizzard game now has Ray Tracing.

Diablo IV It already has DLSS 4 Frame Generation and Reflex acceleration thanks to NVIDIA and that multiplies the game's performance by 3. Another game that is now available on PC and that takes advantage of this technology is Horizon Forbidden West.

The title ported by the Nixxes team, developed mainly by Guerrilla Games and which was previously exclusive to PlayStation consoles, has already made the leap to PC and has DLSS 3 Frame Generation, DLSS 2 Super Resolution, DLAA and Reflex. If you have an NVIDIA 40 series GPU you will see the frame rates per second multiply in Horizon Forbidden West.

Just to give you a good idea, the second video game with Aloy as the protagonist will run at 90 FPS with a GeForce RTX 4070. From then on the frames begin to rise with the rest of the models. This makes the gaming experience much smoother.

“It's been great to work closely with NVIDIA to introduce ray tracing to Diablo IV. The experience they have with ray tracing technologies was instrumental in helping us bring our ray tracing implementation to production quality, and the libraries they offer like RTXMU gave us a valuable boost as we developed.” stated Kevin Todisco, lead software engineer for Diablo IV.

Diablo IV adjustments are coming for the fourth season

It's worth noting that Diablo IV not only has cosmetic changes for those playing on PC, there are also several significant changes coming that will grant quality of life adjustments to the game.

Likewise, to prepare the gaming experience, the first Public Test Realm is already underway that is only available on PC. The development team is already working on all the changes for next season and we hope they don't turn out badly.

