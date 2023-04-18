













The news was shared via the official Diablo IV blog. Barbarians will receive a reduction in the damage they take, in order to make them live longer. Since several players complained that they die very easy, especially since they have to get close to enemies to attack. For this reason, some bosses will be altered to take into account the difficulty they present towards characters with only melee attacks.

The necromancer and sorcerer classes will also receive changes, albeit negative ones. Necro minions will now die faster and the move Corpse Explosion will no longer be as strong. As for wizards, now their lightning attack will not connect enemies as much.

Absolutely all kinds of Diablo IV will receive changes prior to their official release. However, those of barbarians, necromancers and sorcerers are the most notorious. Additionally, Blizzard announced that Legendary Powers will have an improvement in their effectiveness.

What other changes will there be in Diablo IV as a result of the beta?

Other big changes announced for Diablo IV they have to do with their dungeons. Many players complained that some dungeons were too boring. They were also upset because many of them had to do a lot of backtracking.

Source: Blizzard

Given this, Blizzard announced that they optimized the dungeons to minimize backtracking. Although it seems that they will not eliminate it completely. Likewise, they announced the addition of an increase to the player’s speed in the event that a certain dungeon asks him to carry an object to a special location.. We’ll see how beneficial these changes are when this sequel launches on June 6.

