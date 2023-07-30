













That came to light in a talk held by the development team in charge. From there it came out that from the 1.1.1 patch of the game, which will be released on August 8, 2023, it will include a series of modifications.

The idea behind this update is to make Sorcerers and Barbarians effective and otherwise fun. Adam Jackson, class design lead at the company, discussed the changes in Diablo IV.

jackson stressed ‘our goal is to find a way, and we’re working on that right now, so that all those different ways of dealing damage have a lot of parity’. It is necessary to point out that all classes will have their settings.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

But Sorcerer and Barbarian are the main focus of patch 1.1.1 of Diablo IV. In the case of the first, it will have its resistance improved towards the end of the game.

Regarding the second, he will receive an improved Fury generation that causes more damage.

Both of you will experience adjustments to your unique items as you progress through this title. Other changes on the way include a new Stash tab and the ability to stack up to 99 Elixir.

Respec’s gold costs will drop by 40 percent, and Legendary tier bonuses can be earned from bosses after level 35, regardless of World Tier.

Another change you will have Diablo IV it’s level 15+ for Treasure Goblins and better damage per consistency for Necros.

There are other mods on the way for the game but they won’t be ready for patch 1.1.1. Luckily this one already has a date and you just have to wait for it.

