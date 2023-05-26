













Diablo IV will have drops on Twitch: skins for each class and a unique mount

Free drops will come through twitch For those who watch content from Diablo IV. This activity will consist of 4 phases, each one will have a unique weapon in different colors and a trophy for one or two of the first classes in the game.

The first will be from June 5 to June 11 and will be the Rogue and the Necromancer. You have to see 3 hours of Diablo IV on the streaming service for you to get these cosmetics. Watching three more hours will unlock the rest of the cosmetics.

Source: Blizzard

Then, from June 12 to 18, the drops for the Sorcerer will come. From June 19 to 25 we will have the Druid, and at the end of June 26 to July 2 the content for the Barbarian. We stress that players need to watch 6 hours in order to unlock all of these free cosmetics and have your Twitch account associated with your Twitch account. Battle.Net.

We also recommend: BlizzCon returns with its face-to-face event in November 2023

How much does Diablo IV cost?

Do you plan to buy Diablo IV? If so, we anticipate that it costs 1,749 MXN on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. It’s worth noting that for that price you get the cross-gen versions, so if you’re not already “next gen” these the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version will give you access to the next.

If you are one of those who plays on PC Master Race, we would like to tell you that the standard edition of the game is priced at 1,399 MXN. Then, you will find the digital deluxe at 1,799 MXN and the Ultimate Edition is priced at 1,999 MXN.

It’s worth noting that pre-ordering the game on the PC version gives you various extras with content for DIII or World of Warcraft itself. What do you think of the prices? Are you going to enter? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.