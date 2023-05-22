













Diablo IV will have a crossover with Diablo Immortal | EarthGamer

That is what the company recently revealed and it will be through an event known as Merciless Monstrosity. This will start from June 2023 but the precise date is still to be known. This will include a lot of additional content.

Among what it will bring are new quests, cosmetic items, and an entirely new and unreleased area, as well as a brand new class.

We recommend: Blizzard assures that Diablo IV will have a great launch after its successful tests.

In the information shared by Blizzard about this crossover with Diablo IV The creation of the Sanctuary by Inarius and Lilith can be read as a ‘fairy tale’, and its impact can still be felt today.

The Merciless Monstrosity event is just one expression of the matriarchy that exists in this disturbing place.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

To the above we must add the Children of Lilith Battle Pass and Hatred’s Heritage Phantom Market in Devil Immortal.

This wave of content will allow players to become familiar with concepts related to Diablo IVwhose launch is getting closer.

Blizzard Entertainment notes ‘your chance to let sin run free will come in early June’. So there is an idea about your post window.

What about the new class for Devil Immortal? In that sense Blizzard mentions ‘new blood will bleed into Diablo’s universe’ and hints that ‘favors a mid-range playstyle using a classic weapon type’.

Maybe this class takes inspiration from Diablo IV; It is not for nothing that this crossover of the mobile game has a related theme. There are still a few weeks to go and there will surely be new details that will be shared.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

The fact that this event is at the beginning of June makes all the sense in the world, since the fourth main installment of the series will be available on the 6th of that month.

From that day it can be enjoyed on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Blizzard Entertainment has already announced part of what can be expected after its departure.

So a lot of good things can be expected from one of the relevant releases of 2023.

Apart from Diablo IV and Immortal We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.