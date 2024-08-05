The next season of Diablo IV promises to take us back to hell once again, although this time the trip will be rather short. Even so, the date when we will be able to play is approaching and we are sharing it with you here. It will be from August 6th when you will have the opportunity to face new challenges.

As for the start time for the next season 5 of Diablo IV, This was set for 10 am Pacific time. As for the time for central Mexico time, this would be 11 am on August 6.. So you won’t have to worry about staying up late or anything.

Regarding the different time zones in Latin America, here are some conversions to help you prepare:

Dominican Republic: 1:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 1:00 pm

Venezuela: 1:00 pm

Paraguay: 1:00 pm

Bolivia: 1:00 pm

Cuba: 1:00 pm

Colombia: 12:00 pm

Ecuador: 12:00 pm

Panama: 12:00 pm

Peru: 12:00 pm

Argentina: 2:00 pm

Uruguay: 2:00 pm

Brazil: 2:00 pm

Chile: 2:00 pm

El Salvador: 11:00 am

Guatemala: 11:00 am

Costa Rica: 11:00 am

Nicaragua: 11:00 am.

Honduras: 11:00 am

Source: Blizzard

It is worth noting that in the launch of past seasons, Blizzard had to delay the premiere for a few hours.If all goes well with Diablo IV Season 5, you already know when you’ll need to be ready. Are you ready to dust off your warriors?

What can we expect from Diablo IV Season 5?

As expected with each new one, season 5 of Diablo IV will have some new features, although they will not be so extensive. The first of them is the hell horde mode which gives its name to the season. Here players will go to the depths of hell to face waves of enemies in mini dungeons. Of course the reward will be special prizes.

There will also be changes to unique items that will make them more powerful than ever. Not to mention, there will be a whole new set of cosmetics to unlock through the new battle pass. Finally we will have some changes to class skills and some items as in any patch.

The last thing you should know is that this season of Diablo IV will be available from August 6 to October 8, 2024. On that day it is launched Vessel of Hatredthe big expansion that Blizzard has for this beloved title. So hurry up if you want to unlock all the rewards of Season 5.

