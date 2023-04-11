Lilith will come upon us on June 6, 2023 with the advent of Diablo IV but if, as we know, the enemy of this adventure will not be Diablo in first person, what happened to his body? We refer in the dead one in Diablo II for example (because in the third incarnation we saw him fall from heaven, dissolving).

An extract of the Book of Lorathone of the last Horadrim that we will meet relatively soon in Diablo IV, tells us the story of what today are relics of Diablo’s body and his brothers: the sage’s diary is a beacon of hope to illuminate the darkest corners of Sanctuary.

Although the mortal remains of the Prime Evils have been lost over the centuries, some of them lie as relics in the depths of the Horadric fortressesand still today they possess some of the power of those demons. The Brain of Mephisto which contains the power of the mind manipulations of the Lord of Hatred, the Eye of Baal contains the first vision that the Lord of Destruction had had for the world of Sanctuary or an ocean of fire on the earth of men. Diablo’s Horn it contains the power of a terrifying invocation that brings death, in a slow and agonizing way.

Nahr Lorath, author of the manuscript, declares that over time the Horadrim have nevertheless used these powers to direct them towards a benevolent and not an evil purpose. The presence of these relics in the Book of Lorath which will be released next June 6 alongside the game, however it should not be seen as a message that says “you will find such relics in the game”rather it should be seen as an extension of the game’s story and an enrichment on the world of Diablo.