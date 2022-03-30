In an update on the development of Diablo IV Art Director Chris Ryder, Associate Art Director Brian Fletcher, Associate Lighting Director Ben Hutchings, Chief Exterior Artist Matt McDaid, and Chief Elements and Interactions Artist Chaz Head share their approach to each of the areas distinct of Diablo IV and how they are built to make the art of play environments immersive. The title aims for credibility before realism for its environments. To achieve this, the team established two founding pillars to filter out drafts, locations and implementation: the “old masters” and the “back to darkness”. Having these references, the environments were created through a thoughtful use of details and color palettes to propose a distinct graphic style. Weather and lights also play an important role in refining the dangerous world of Sanctuary.

For the first time in the series, Diablo IV offers an explorable world with five zones. From the Arid Steppes to the Scosglen coast to the frozen ridges, each area was handcrafted by the art and design teams of Diablo. Diablo IV it also features more than 150 randomly generated expeditions that leverage a combination of handmade and procedural crafting. To make the expeditions effective and versatile, the team worked to create a variety of modular and reusable map pieces thanks to the application of environment elements, interactive objects and lights. To make the map pieces more natural, transition scenes have been created between two different map pieces of the same expedition.