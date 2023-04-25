













In this sense, Blizzard Entertainment has different configurations with which players can get the most out of their machines. But there are requirements that are general and which cannot be ignored.

Precisely the open beta of the game was the one that served the company to get this title ready. This helped him compile a list of recommended requirements.

One of the main obstacles that players can encounter is the storage device.

Usually it is necessary to use SSD but traditional hard drives can still be used. A separate, non-integrated graphics card is still preferable as it is more common.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo IV will work on such systems but Blizzard Entertainment warns ‘gameplay experience may be significantly diminished’.

Obviously, those who play on the most modern consoles, such as Xbox Series X | S or PS5, do not have to worry about hardware configurations.

But those who play on PC do need to know this information. From May 12 to 14, the Server Slam will take place that will allow you to test this title before its release.

The following is the list of requirements necessary to play Diablo IV on PC with different configurations. There are several available and it is worth taking a good look at them:

Diablo IV at 1080p/720p resolution, graphics with low parameters and 30 frames per second:

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, graphics with medium parameters and 60 frames per second:

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, graphics with high parameters and 60 frames per second:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra-high parameter graphics and 60 frames per second:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series to fully support DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

All the configurations mentioned above require MS Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or higher and DirectX 12.

Also SSD storage with 90GB of available space and broadband Internet connection. The launch of this title will be on June 6, 2023.

In addition to Diablo IV We have more video game information at EarthGamer.