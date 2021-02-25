The criticisms about Blizzard after the announcement of Immortal Devil were very hard and, surely, that caused Diablo IV It was announced in a more premature way, so much so that the information that has been revealed only drops by drop.

Now the Blizzcon online functioned as a showcase to better see the developments of future projects such as Overwatch 2, the expansions of World of warcraft, Diablo II Resurrected and of course, Diablo IV. Sure, it wasn’t as much as we wanted, even the trailer was focused on Rogue, the new class, however, we did learn something.

Time to tell you all those new details about Diablo IV that were not revealed during the last Blizzcon and that will surely interest you, especially if you are one of those who is looking forward to this game.

Diablo IV is thinking about the PC and console gamers that made the third installment so popular

The development team behind Diablo IV revealed that they are primarily focusing on the console and PC experience, which is where their foundation is. This statement comes up after we learn that Immortal Devil takes place between the second and third installments of the series and that the development of both titles is almost in parallel.

Another issue that we must tackle in Diablo IV is that, in its own way, it is an open world game. That means that this installment seeks its identity and tries to get away from past games. In addition to this last parameter, it is also important to note that the path of this installment places a lot of emphasis on combat with monsters and not so much frenzied action.

Diablo IV It also presents another challenge and that of being able to attract new audiences. This is not an easy task, because perhaps you need to know the history and mythology of the franchise in order to enjoy it better. This is something that the development team is going to work on, because it will not be easy for someone outside the experience to know how to enter.

For those who like left and right fights, Diablo IV is going to offer the traditional PVP that may cause chaos among players, especially those who are looking for a fight for everything. Be careful, although it is an open world game, it does not mean that you will have to fight everywhere, there are areas called Field of Hatred where all this action will take place and everyone will catch each other in a kind of pitched battle.

Diablo IV gives us a new class

During Blizzcon Online 2021, the development team behind Diablo IV He introduced us to a new class for his action RPG game: Rogue. The Rogue is an agile and adaptable warrior who can specialize in ranged or close combat. He can outmaneuver any enemy with his weapons, perform powerful combo attacks, and he can augment his arsenal with deadly poisons and shadow magic to kill demons.

La Rogue specializes in using bows or crossbows or two swords or daggers, depending on your choice. It also has three different specializations: Shadow Realm, Combo Points, and Exploit Weakness. Each one is linked to a worldwide group of Rogues and requires completing a specific mission to unlock them. These groups include the remnants of the Sisterhood of the Sightless Eye, the Kehjistan mercenaries, and the Hawezar smugglers.

Now the Rogue on Diablo IV It will be customizable, so it will not be closed only to being a woman, it can also be a man if the player so wishes. The truth is that having a new class gives Blizzard’s game more variety and makes us think there is a lot to come when the game is ready.

Speaking of release dates, maybe it is still too early to say an exact day to know this, we are not even aware of a possible open or closed beta so we must be very patient and hope that Diablo IV be that game we are waiting for so long.



