Blizzard Entertainment has announced the content roadmap for the very first Season of Diablo IV, Season of the Husk, arriving on July 20. In the last direct developer live, Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora, Lead Game Producer Timothy Ismay and Associate Community Director Adam Fletcher talked about the content coming this Season, including a series of missions with new faces and new enemies, new powers, the first Seasonal Path and the first Battle Pass. Following in the tradition of previous Diablo games, Seasons give players the chance to start the Season Track all over again with newly added gameplay mechanics and features. Starting at the same level, you can try out new classes and builds, or embark on the journey through the Season with your favorite combination of class and build, trying out the seasonal mechanics for a new experience.

There is no need to start from scratch to level up a new character, as the fame gained from discovering the map and the benefits gained from Lilith’s Altars are retained. If players have unlocked the mount, they will be able to use it immediately with the new character. At the end of each Season, characters will be transferred to the Eternal Realm, and players will have permanent access to it. By gaining Favor by playing normally or by purchasing optional rank jumps, players will be able to obtain rewards by completing the ranks of the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass includes a basic path where anyone can get seasonal boosts to accelerate the progress of the character. Those who decide to purchase the paid path will also be able to obtain exclusive cosmetic items from the Battle Pass.