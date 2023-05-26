The output of Diablo IV is now around the corner and, for the occasion, Blizzard is providing fans the first indications in view of the day-one: on June 6th.

As reported in Blizzard official sitethose who have pre-ordered a certain version of the game, will be able to access some preview content.

Early access Diablo IV will kick off on June 1st at 2 pm Italian time (about) for anyone pre-purchase a Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition before our official launch.

The official launch Instead, it will start on June 5th around 2 pm Italian. But now let’s see when it will be possible to start pre-installing the game.

Diablo IV will be available to pre-download on May 30th, always around 14 Italian. Here’s how to do it for each platform:

Windows PCs

Start the Battle.net client . If Diablo IV isn’t already in your favorites tray, you can add it by clicking the icon + . Alternatively, you can find Diablo IV by accessing the page All the games . You will see Diablo IV at the top of the list.

Battle.net client All the games Once you reach the Diablo IV game page, click on the drop-down menu under Game Version and select the Diablo IV option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install and once available, click play to launch it.

Get ready to become the wanderer Sanctuary needs.

Xboxes

Start the Xbox Store and search for Diablo IV. Select Download .

Xbox Store Download Prepare to destroy Lilith’s legions.

Playstation

Start the Playstation Store and search for Diablo IV. Select Download .

Playstation Store Download Prepare to save the citizens of Sanctuary from unspeakable darkness.

