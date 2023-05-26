The output of Diablo IV is now around the corner and, for the occasion, Blizzard is providing fans the first indications in view of the day-one: on June 6th.
As reported in Blizzard official sitethose who have pre-ordered a certain version of the game, will be able to access some preview content.
Early access Diablo IV will kick off on June 1st at 2 pm Italian time (about) for anyone pre-purchase a Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition before our official launch.
The official launch Instead, it will start on June 5th around 2 pm Italian. But now let’s see when it will be possible to start pre-installing the game.
Diablo IV will be available to pre-download on May 30th, always around 14 Italian. Here’s how to do it for each platform:
Windows PCs
- Start the Battle.net client. If Diablo IV isn’t already in your favorites tray, you can add it by clicking the icon +. Alternatively, you can find Diablo IV by accessing the page All the games. You will see Diablo IV at the top of the list.
- Once you reach the Diablo IV game page, click on the drop-down menu under Game Version and select the Diablo IV option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install and once available, click play to launch it.
- Get ready to become the wanderer Sanctuary needs.
Xboxes
- Start theXbox Store and search for Diablo IV. Select Download.
- Prepare to destroy Lilith’s legions.
Playstation
- Start the Playstation Store and search for Diablo IV. Select Download.
- Prepare to save the citizens of Sanctuary from unspeakable darkness.
You have already seen the brand new live-action trailer published by Blizzard? If you haven’t already, you can find it here.
