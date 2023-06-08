It has been two days since the arrival of Diablo IV on the market and many gamers are starting to conclude the game campaign wondering what to do once the latter is over in the different difficulties. Among the first information provided by Activision-Blizzard regarding his new game there was the presence of the Battle Passes which, as in many other titles, would provide after a certain amount of time new missions and objectives to spice up the gaming experience.

But when does the first season of this Battle Pass arrive? The developers would have actually already talked about it around May, the Diablo IV Battle Pass will be available by half July And each season will last approximately three months. Access to Battle Pass missions will be exclusive to those who have already completed the campaign and whoever completes them will be rewarded with gold, experience points and other rewards of various kinds.

The various seasons of the Battle Pass will be accessible to anyone for free but, as often happens, it will also be possible to purchase versions with a greater number of rewards available; the version Premium And Accelerated of the Battle Pass will cost respectively 10 and 25 dollars and they will be almost identical, but the second one will let you start with an advantage of 20 levels out of the total 63 and will have an extra special prize. Diablo IV Battle Pass rewards will be purely aesthetic and will not give any advantage to the various gamers.