Blizzard is currently experiencing a “denial of service attack” (DDoS), which prevents players from logging into Diablo IV and other games like world of warcraft.

In a message posted on Blizzard’s customer support account, the company mentioned that it is

“Currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in slow or failed login attempts” and is preventing players from connecting online.

According to screenshots posted on the subreddit of Devil IV, players are also receiving notifications on Battle.net that indicate that

“We are currently experiencing a Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue.”

At the time of writing this, there is no official information from Blizzard about when you expect to restore normal service.

Via: Eurogamer

UPDATE:

At 7:45 pm Mexico City time. It was possible to enter a game of Diablo IV No problem. It seems that Blizzard solved the problem, but we cannot rule out that another attack will be attempted soon or that the solution is final, at least until the company makes a statement on the matter.