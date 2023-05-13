













Diablo IV: Start the last chance to try the game for free

As you have just read, this will be the last opportunity to test a small but substantial part of Diablo IV on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. All you have to do is download the beta and play.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this will be a new opportunity to win some prizes for the final game. These were already in the previous betas of Diablo IVhowever, this is that new opportunity to get it in case you haven’t made it.

Source: Blizzard

Also, you will have to start a new game, nothing that you play with what you already had, so the best thing you can do is try a new configuration or class so that you experience this test in the best possible way.

What’s coming in the latest Diablo IV beta?

Okay, there are some important points that you should know before entering the latest beta of Diablo IV and here we present them to you.

Character progression from Beta weekends won’t carry over to this weekend, so now’s your chance to try out a new class or build!

Progress will be cleared after the Server Test weekend concludes.

Cross play and cross progression will be available on all platforms.

Make your way through the Fractured Heights as you progress through the Prologue and Act 1. Character level maxes out at level 20 this weekend.

Visit the town of Kyovashad to repair and purchase new equipment, upgrade your health potions, and access the Chest. There are also plenty of quests to experience Sanctuary’s rich story, world events to test your combat skills, and dungeons to earn legendary gear.​

Don’t forget to try to defeat the world boss, Ashava, the biggest challenge this weekend!

Earn rewards as you play, including the Starting Down title (earned by reaching Kyovashad with a character), the Early Traveler title (earned by reaching level 20 with a character), and the Beta Wolf Backpack decoration (earned by reaching level 20). level 20 with a character), and a new reward: Ashava’s Cry mount trophy (obtained by defeating Ashava with a level 20 character).

Play with friends! The Server Test supports local co-op for consoles and cross play and cross progression for all platforms.

Don't forget that Diablo IV is coming out on June 6, 2023 and will be available on the aforementioned platforms.