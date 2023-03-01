Diablo IV will become publicly available from June 2nd this year and before that, early access will be available for those who have pre-ordered.

From the March 17th some players will therefore be able to try the new title: but what are they? the minimum and recommended requirements to fully enjoy Diablo IV on your PC?

Blizzard has made this data available and, to the delight of players, it will not be necessary to own state-of-the-art processorsbut rather, it will be an accessible title even for older PCs.

To be precise, these will be the minimum requirements:

– Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

– Processor: Intel Core i5 2500K AMD FX-8100

– Ram: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 AMD Radeon R9 280

– Required space: 45GB SSD drive

And these i recommended requirements to enjoy the PC title to the fullest:

– Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

– Processor: Intel Core i5 4760K AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

– Ram: 16GB

– GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 AMD Radeon RX 370

– Required space: 45GB SSD drive

We remind you that Diablo IV will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One starting June 2, 2023.